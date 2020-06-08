Minister of Health: “The curfew in the Dominican Republic must continue … there is no reason to withdraw”

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, said this Monday that there is no reason to withdraw the curfew, so it must continue “just today when we have a greater number of cases of contagion.”

During the issuance of bulletin number 81, he indicated that in view of the increase in cases of contagion that occurred yesterday (526), ​​he understood that the measure should be maintained.

In addition, he argued that the state of Emergency must be maintained until the trial period of the second phase expires and compare it with the first.

Covid-19 cases in the country

The highest number of cases in the last 81 days occurred this Sunday with 526 new cases of Covid-19 for a total of 20,126 infected.

Bulletin 81 indicates that 572 patients are hospitalized, with 37.4 percent hospital occupancy. 112 are in Intensive Care Units, representing 32.7 percent. Patients under ventilation 56.

Last curfew decree

The last curfew decreed by the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, was last Monday, June 1st, it was extended until the 13th of this month.