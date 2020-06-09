Minister of Health wants a state of emergency to be maintained

Santo Domingo, DR

The shocking report yesterday of 526 new positive cases of Covid-19 registered in one day in the country, the highest number since the arrival of the deadly pathogen here, 101 days ago today, causing 539 deaths and 20,126 infected, seems to have compelled the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, to advocate for a new extension of the curfew.

Of these 526 new cases captured by the epidemiological surveillance system, 263 occurred in Greater Santo Domingo and 41 in San Cristóbal, with the two demarcations making the largest record of positive cases.

Meanwhile, the only case of mortality reported yesterday was registered in the National District, where there is an accumulated of 80 deaths from COVID. The province with the highest mortality from this respiratory disease is Santo Domingo with a cumulative of 100 deaths, followed by the Duarte province with 84 deaths and Santiago with 76 cumulative deaths.

The special epidemiological bulletin number 81, released by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, establishes that of the total accumulated cases that the country has, 12,158 have already been recovered and that currently, 7,429 are active cases, that is to say, who has the disease.

The country’s case-fatality rate stands at 2.68 percent and the positivity rate stands at 17.67 percent. To date, there are 97,040 appropriate PCR tests, of which 2,529 were processed in the last hours, and the total number of people discarded for having tested negative for the virus is 76,914.

Hospitalized

Of around 1,500 beds intended for patients with COVID monitored by the Epidemiology Directorate in different provinces, yesterday there were 572 hospitalized patients, for a 37.4 percent occupation of beds, of which 112 were admitted to intensive care units, to an occupancy level of 32.7 percent. In mechanical ventilation, there were 56 patients.

Regarding Covid’s active positive cases, the system registers 2,471 in hospital isolation and 4,958 in home isolation. The median age of those infected is 40 years and of the deceased, 65 years. Of the 526 accumulated deaths, 400 have been registered in San Francisco de Macorís, National District, Santo Domingo Este, Norte y Oeste; Santiago, La Vega, Puerto Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, Salcedo and La Romana.

For research,

Cárdenas made available the database of cases and events of weekly notification called EPI I of the National Directorate of Epidemiology for the last five years, which has more than two million records, to doctors, universities, and national and international researchers. disaggregated.

The EPII collects the notifications of the notifiable diseases in the country and is available on the agency’s page.

Curfew

The official also reminded the population that the circulation of COVID 19 is still in force in the country, as reflected in the daily notification of cases that yesterday had the highest daily notification record with 526 new cases, so the measures Recommended must be rigorously maintained and followed.

Commenting on the possibility that the Government may request an extension of the state of emergency and a curfew, to control citizen mobility at night, which expires this Friday, Dr. Sánchez Cárdenas encourages these measures to remain active. He believes there is no reason to suspend the curfew and plans to keep it as long as possible, just like the state of emergency, until the last date of the planned economic and commercial de-escalation approaches on July 1.

