Dominican Republic records the highest peak of new cases of coronavirus; 629 in last 24 hours

There are 21,437 infected and 561 COVID-19 fatalities

The Dominican Republic registered 629 new coronavirus positives on Thursday, the highest absolute increase recorded in 24 hours when 2,465 PCR tests were performed.

With the new cases, there are 21,437 infected people nationwide, according to bulletin # 84, issued this June 11 by the Ministry of Public Health, which puts 561 people dead, after 11 new deaths were registered yesterday.

While 12,541 people were discharged after surviving COVID-19 infection.