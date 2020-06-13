Decree: New national curfew hours will be from 8:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning throughout Dominican Republic

Agents detain a man on the street for passing within hours of the curfew- External source.

President Danilo Medina today issued Decree 214-20, which extends the curfew for 14 days from this Sunday to Saturday, June 27, but now from 8:00 p.m. at night to 5:00 a.m. in the morning, every day, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pursuant to the decree, during the hours of the curfew the circulation of officials of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) and municipal electoral boards that work in the assembly of the next elections will also be allowed.

Also, it establishes that the purchases and contracting of goods and services declared emergency must be previously authorized by the Emergency and Health Management Committee.

Likewise, the population is urged to observe the measure of social distancing and limit exits outside the home, to avoid the spread of COVID-19.