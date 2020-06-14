Santiago businessmen position on another nationwide state of emergency and curfew in DR

SANTIAGO.- The gradual reopening of the economy began this Wednesday in this city, with the presence of hundreds of people who went early to the different commercial establishments that, for the most part, were closed during the forties due to the coronavirus in the country. External Source / 05/20/2020.

SANTIAGO. – The business sector of this city called to maintain epidemiological surveillance and hygiene measures such as health prevention, as well as plans and programs to contain the epidemic caused by the coronavirus or COVID-19, without the need for a state of emergency, no curfew.

Gathered in “Compromiso Santiago,” a space for the development of this province, they advocated continuing the de-escalation of closure, maintaining the restriction of operation to the sectors that merit it, and protecting vulnerable people due to their age or condition, which does not require the existence of a state of emergency.

“The state of emergency does not constitute in itself a tool to eradicate outbreaks that generate epidemics, so the virus containment plans can be applied without this restriction, always adopting preventive measures in companies, transport, and public places,” explained the businessmen in a document.

They said that it is a citizen’s commitment to adopt the appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Likewise, Compromiso Santiago expresses that it is necessary to pass to the stage of living with a disease that will remain affecting humanity for a long time.

In addition, he stressed that, given the decrease in lethality, in the percentage of contagion, as well as the decrease in the occupation of hospital beds and in the use of intensive care units, it is not observed as a need to renew the state of exception or the curfew, especially in view of the upcoming electoral process that requires an important degree of freedom and participation of the population.