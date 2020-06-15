El Seibo, Dajabón and Pedernales the three Dominican Republic provinces that have not registered deaths from Covid-19

MOST OF THE DEATHS ARE ACCUMULATED IN 12 of the 15 MUNICIPALITIES

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Republic on Monday exceeded 600 deaths due to the coronavirus (Covid-19), with most of these deaths being concentrated in 12 municipalities: San Francisco de Macorís, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, Norte y Oeste, La Vega, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, La Romana and Salcedo.

However, El Seibo, Dajabón, and Pedernales are the only three provinces with no death record, also remaining among the towns with the fewest confirmed and accumulated cases of the referred virus.

To date, in the report of bulletin number 88, it was indicated that they keep their death figures at zero.

In the case of Dajabón located in the (northwest) of the country, it has a total of 12 confirmed cases, El Seibo (in the east) with 35, while Pedernales (in the southwest) has a cumulative of 38.

The following is a list of coronavirus deaths by province in ascending order:

Dajabón 0

Pedernales 0

El Seibo 0

Bahoruco 1

Elías Piña 1

Independence 1

Monte Cristi 1

Samaná 1

La Altagracia 2

Hato Mayor 2

San José de Ocoa 2

María Trinidad Sánchez 4

Santiago Rodríguez 4

Monsignor Nouel 5

Barahona 6

Peravia 6

San Juan 7

Monte Plata 7

Espaillat 8

Sánchez Ramírez 8

Valverde 9

Azua 10

La Romana 10

San Pedro de Macorís 14

Hermanas Mirabal 16

San Cristóbal 29

La Vega 32

Puerto Plata 32

Santiago 79

Duarte 84

National District 103

Santo Domingo 121

In the report issued this Monday by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported that the deaths in the country amounted to 605, with 13 new deaths, a total of 23, 271 confirmed cases, with 309 new cases, 14,025 recovered and 87,510 tests administered.

While 110,781 samples were processed, 5,939 people in home isolation and about 2,702 in hospital isolation.

It should be noted that the fatality of Covid-19 in the country increased from Sunday to Monday from 2.58 percent to 2.60 percent.