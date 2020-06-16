As of today there are 23,686 infections and 615 deaths due to coronaviruses in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO. – The Ministry of Public Health reported today that, to date, 23,686 have been infected and 615 have died from the coronavirus in the DR.

When reading the health bulletin number 89, the Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, maintained that in the last 24 hours there have been 415 new cases and 10 new deaths from the disease.

Likewise, 14,133 people have recovered from the disease, while the case fatality rate stands at 2.60% and the positivity rate at 18.53%.

By place of residence, 75.12% (462) of the deceased correspond to 12 municipalities: San Francisco de Macorís, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, La Vega, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Oeste, Puerto Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, Salcedo and La Romana.

