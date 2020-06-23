2,699 detained on new curfew schedule throughout DR

Santo Domingo, DR

More than 2,600 people have been detained since the schedule changed for eight o’clock curfew night on June 14.

The provision was established in March by decree of the Executive Power to counteract the coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to a report by the National Police, from that day to date 2,699 people were detained in the curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

According to the body of the order from June 1 to date, 9,503 people and 278 closed businesses were arrested, some of them sanctioned with fines and community services for violating the curfew.

People were detained in different sectors of the National District and the different provinces of the country, from 7:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the morning at the national level, which was later amended to 8 at night.

The National Police report that on June 15, 729 people were arrested and 24 businesses closed, while on June 16, 547 people were arrested and 5 businesses were closed.

The next day, on June 17, 540 people were arrested and 5 businesses closed, while on June 21, 883 people were arrested and 24 businesses were closed. According to the police report, from June 1 to the 13th, 6,808 people were detained, with the curfew being from seven in the evening to six in the morning.

On June 1, 543 people were arrested and 28 businesses closed, while the following day 511 people were arrested and 30 businesses closed, and on June 3, 539 people were arrested. Meanwhile, on June 5, 632 people were arrested and the closure of 10 businesses, the next day 749 people were arrested and 46 businesses closed, while on the 7th a total of 1,029 people were arrested and 14 businesses closed.

While on June 8, 518 people were arrested and 19 businesses were closed, the next day 475 people were arrested and 25 businesses were closed, while on June 10, 538 people were arrested and 16 businesses were closed.

Then, on June 12, 508 people were arrested and 14 businesses closed, the following day 762 were arrested and 18 businesses closed.

The people arrested in the operations carried out by the National Police were sent to the different prosecutor’s offices in the country, where violators have been fined, carried out community work consisting of street cleaning and garbage collection. During the curfew, several people were also arrested for drug trafficking, migrant smuggling, gender violence, sexual abuse, femicides, homicides, robberies, and thefts.