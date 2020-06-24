Minister of Health: “We have evidence of possible reinfection of COVID-19 in at least five cases in the DR”

The Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, revealed today that there is evidence of at least five cases of reinfections in patients who had recovered from COVID-19.

“We have some evidence that reinfection is possible in at least more than five cases that we have already reported,” said the minister.

Sánchez Cárdenas indicated that some investigations are being carried out with these patients to find out if these are failures in taking the samples.

COVID-19 situation in the DR:

In the Dominican Republic, confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus rose to 28,631 with 695 new ones, while the deceased rose to 691, with 16 additional deaths, registered in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 97 of the National Epidemiology Directorate read by the official of the confirmed cases there are 2,839 in hospital isolation, of these 182 are in the Intensive Care Unit. In addition, there are 9,095 under home isolation, and 1 6,006 recovered.

The median age of the total cases: 39 years, interquartile range from 28 to 53 years.

53.90% (15,432) are men and 75.67% (21,666) of the cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities.

In total, there are 226 COVID-19 positive health workers, of whom 65.93% (149) are female.

In the last 4 weeks, the positivity of the processed samples is 20.58%.

By place of residence, 75.40% (521) of the deceased correspond to 12 municipalities.

The median age of the deceased is 65 years, interquartile range (52-76 years).

68.45% (473) are men. Comorbidities of the deceased: hypertension (30.39%) and diabetes (24.17%).

Sánchez Cárdenas added that the municipality of Haina in San Cristóbal will intervene this Friday.