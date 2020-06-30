Fourteen more deaths in 24 hours from coronavirus in the DR for a total of 747

In the Dominican Republic, there were 14 other deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours for a cumulative total of 747.

While the confirmed cases amount to 32,569, with 752 new cases.

The tests carried out add up to 150,919 with 2,711 given yesterday.

While the active cases are 14,241, of which 11,000 are in home isolation. The case fatality rate in the country stands at 2.29%, according to bulletin # 103 given by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.