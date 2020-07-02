For now, grocery store hours have no limits in Dominican Republic, but Public Health will suggest it

When asked about the hours of the restaurants and grocery stores, Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said that at the moment everyone is open to operations, but that he would suggest the limited opening of these establishments to the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus.

Sánchez Cárdenas will recommend that grocery stores can operate only until 9 or 10 at night, this as a means to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the national territory.

In bulletin number 105, Sánchez Cárdenas called on the owners of these establishments to maintain physical distance and close their doors earlier.