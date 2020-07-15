Starting today, bars, cafes, restaurants, grocery and liquor stores must close at 8:00 pm in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo DR

As of today Wednesday, July 15, 2020, grocery and liquor stores, bars, coffee shops, and restaurants must only operate from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Restaurants and grocery stores will be able to make home deliveries until 9:00 at night, the resolution issued this Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Health, which warns that those who do not comply with those provisions that seek to stop the spread of the coronavirus will be closed.

Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas explained that this resolution establishes measures to ensure physical distance in establishments and closed places with public access, limit circulation, and the crowds that are facilitating the coronavirus transmission processes.

It covers grocery stores, restaurants, and bars, and also on the public transport of OMSA and the Santo Domingo Metro.

The establishment must ensure separation between people of 1.5 meters, mandatory use of masks. These businesses are also responsible for enforcing all the security measures in place to control the spread of the pandemic.

Personnel must comply with the conditions for hand washing, disinfection of equipment and instruments necessary for the performance of their duties.