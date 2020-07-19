ONPECO asks to declare a water supply emergency in some sectors of DR

The consumer defense organization understands that the private business of selling water in trucks must be mediated and that the CAASD of the capital and CORASAN of Santiago, assume control of the water and take it to all deprived sectors in order to guarantee a fair and equitable distribution of that much-needed staple resource at this time of the pandemic.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The National Observatory for Consumer Protection (ONPECO) considered that the water supply should be declared an emergency so that the resource reaches the entire population in an inclusive manner.

The consumer advocacy organization understands that the particular business of selling water in trucks must be regulated.

He proposed that the CAASD, of the capital, and CORASAN, of Santiago, assume control of the water and take it to all the deprived sectors in order to guarantee a fair and equitable distribution of that critically-needed commodity at this time of the pandemic.

“The emergency is posed by the drought, and in the midst of this the intervention of the State is required as the person in charge of protecting the citizens and guaranteeing a vital service such as water, natural resource, and heritage for all,” he said.

In recent weeks we have received constant complaints from sectors where water is served only once a week and in some, they no longer even receive it, which means an attack on health in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when one of the preventive measures is to wash your hands frequently.

In another order, ONPECO deplores the increase in the price of the bottle of water, which in one year rose by 70 percent, went from 50 pesos to 75 and in this month of July, in many places, suffered a further increase of 15 pesos, without any explanation or justification, which is criminal when most households have suffered a reduction in their income.