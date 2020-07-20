Coronavirus: 12 more deaths, 1,101 new positives

Santo Domingo.- Coronavirus cases in the Dominican Republic continue to increase, for which today Monday the authorities are expected to announce new measures to curb the spread of the virus, including the nationwide curfew.

In the last 24 hours, there were 12 deaths and 1,101 new coronavirus positives, when 3,396 PCR tests were performed to detect the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health said there are 27,402 active cases; 53,956 people have been infected, 993 have died and 25,561 have recovered from the disease.