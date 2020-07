Santo Domingo, RD

This Monday 12 more deaths from coronavirus are reported for a total of 993 deaths. According to this bulletin, in the last three days, 51 died in the Dominican Republic due to the pandemic.

The Minister of Public Health reported that confirmed cases amounted to 53,956 with 1,101 new cases.

The case fatality rate is 1.84% with a positivity rate of 29.89% in the last four weeks.