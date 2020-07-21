Abinader tours Covid-19 Command & Control Center

Santo Domingo.- President-elect Luis Abinader on Tue. toured the Defense Ministry’s C5i (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cybersecurity and Intelligence Center (C5i) and Big Data.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. computers, telephones, screens of various sizes, ample space and specialized personnel, responsible for following up on complaints, calls and reports related to COVID-19.

“This command, control, computers, cybersecurity and intelligence center is a monitoring system that strengthens and streamlines the joint strategic and operational coordination of the Armed Forces using state-of-the-art technology with the participation of all national security bodies. It arises from the need to integrate the resources that the Armed Forces have,” said Defense Minister Rubén Paulino, during the inauguration of the center last April.