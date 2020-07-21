Civil Defense “reconsiders” and now says that ALL Dominican Republic beaches will be open

Only the use of public pools, lagoons, and rivers will be prohibited at the national level. All beaches will be open.

This was explained by the Civil Defense, which announced a list of points in rivers, lakes, and springs of popular use near urban areas that were closed, but clarified that the decision does not apply to beaches.

This measure seeks to maintain physical distance due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“For your safety and that of others. You will soon be able to enjoy them, but for now, be cautious,” says the notice.