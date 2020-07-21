Covid patients take hospital bed occupancy to the brink

Santo Domingo.- With a general occupancy that reaches almost 91% of hospital beds for patients with Covid, the Dominican health system is on a critical path with the possibility of being left without a timely response to the increase in demand for attention.

In Santiago, infected patients yesterday had exceeded the capacity of hospital beds, with an over-occupancy of 103%, while in Greater Santo Domingo it reached 96% of the beds registered in the monitoring system carried out by the Ministry of Public Health.

Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said that yesterday in the centers under monitoring there were 1,350 hospitalized patients, for 90.6% general occupancy of the available beds, with 244 patients in Intensive Care, equivalent to 69.1% of occupancy of beds, and of that amount 107 were on ventilators, for 43.8% of the patients in intensive care.

In Greater Santo Domingo yesterday there were 594 hospitalized for 96% of bed occupancy, 102 patients in Intensive Care for 71% of bed occupancy and 66 patients on ventilators.