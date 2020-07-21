DR restaurants may continue to operate under new measures

Gustavo Montalvo, Minister of the Presidency and coordinator of the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19.

The Minister of the Presidency and coordinator of the high-level Commission for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19, Gustavo Montalvo, announced on Tuesday that the restaurants will be able to continue working, providing home delivery and takeaway service.

Montalvo informed that the establishments that have open spaces will be able to operate maintaining two meters of distance between the tables.

He added that in interior areas, restaurants should operate with doors and windows open.

“As an additional measure, restaurants can continue to work on home delivery and pick-up service and also provide services in open spaces such as terraces and in interior areas operate with doors and windows open, always keeping two meters of distance between each table”, manifested.

He added that in the case of grocery stores and other establishments selling alcoholic beverages, they will not be able to open tables to the public, limiting themselves to sales only to take away.

“As for grocery stores and places to sell alcoholic beverages, they will not be able to open tables for the public, so all sales should only be to take away,” he said during a brief speech.