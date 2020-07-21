Who will be able to circulate during the curfew that begins today on July 21 in the DR?

Santo Domingo, DR

A new curfew was announced on Monday after the approval of the state of emergency. However, some groups of people will be exempt from this Covid-19 containment measure.

Article 4 of Decree 266-20 details that during the curfew ( which begins on July 21 and will be for 20 days ) people dedicated to health services, such as doctors, nurses, bi-nationalists, paramedical and pharmaceutical personnel.

Also those with a medical emergency that needs to go to a health center or pharmacy.

Those dedicated to properly identified private security tasks may be present during the curfew.

Members of the press and other duly accredited media.

Likewise, vehicle operators and technicians from companies and institutions providing energy, water, telecommunications, and solid waste collection services, duly identified, exclusively during the exercise of their job functions.

The operators of vehicles dedicated to the urban and interurban distribution of goods, supplies, and fuels duly identified, exclusively during the exercise of their job functions.

Also, people who work in the industry and trade in food and medical and pharmaceutical products and are in transit to and from their workplaces, provided they carry identification of a company authorized by the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus.

International passengers and operators of private or commercial vehicles that are transferring them, as well as duly identified employees of the maritime and air transport sector, in transit or from ports and airports.

Employees of companies that provide funeral services exclusively during the exercise of their job functions.

Also employees or contractors from the hotel, mining, and free zones sectors, exclusively during the exercise of their job functions.

“From Monday to Friday from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am and on Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am in the following geographical demarcations:

1) Santo Domingo 2) National District 3) Santiago 4) San Cristóbal; 5) La Vega 6) Puerto Plata 7) Duarte 8) San Pedro de Macorís 9) La Romana 10) San Juan de la Maguana 11) La Altagracia 12) Azua 13) Monsignor Nouel 14) Sánchez Ramírez 15) María Trinidad Sánchez

And from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am in the following geographical demarcations:

1) Espaillat 2) Peravia 3) Barahona 4) Monte Plata 5) Valverde 6) Hermanas Mirabal 7) Monte Cristi 8) Samaná 9) Bahoruco 10) Hato Mayor 11) El Seibo 12) Dajabón 13) Santiago Rodríguez 14) San José de Ocoa 15) Elías Piña 16) Independence 17) Pedernales.

So far, 53,956 people have been infected and 993 have died.