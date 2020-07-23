Dominican Republic sets a COVID-19 daily infection record

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic reached a new daily record of COVID-19 infections Thursday, adding 1,572 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have contracted the disease in the country reached 57,615.

In addition, there is another death from this cause, for a total of 1,006, while the cumulative case fatality rate is 1.75%. However, based on deaths recorded in the last four weeks, the case fatality rate is 1.14%.

“The daily figures have soared as a result of the outbreak of infections in the National District, a sector that today registered the majority of new positives.”