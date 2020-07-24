Covid-19 kills a record 30 Dominicans in one day

Santo Domingo.-The Dominican Republic on Friday registered a record 30 deaths in one day from COVID-19, while Intensive Care Units in Greater Santo Domingo and Santiago have collapsed.

The deaths now total 1,036, according to Public Health Minister Rafael Sanchez.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.75%; confirmed cases rose to 59,077, and 1,462 new positives were reported in the last 24 hours.

Sanchez said active cases reached 30,416, and 27,625 people have recovered from the disease.