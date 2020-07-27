Coronavirus: 1,083 total deaths; 64,156 cases; 30,204 recover

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic totals 64,156 cases and 1,083 deaths from coronavirus, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday.

On Sunday, 1,248 new cases and 20 deaths due to the disease were confirmed.

There are 268 patients in intensive care units (ICU), 120 of them on ventilators, said Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas in a virtual press conference.

Of the infected, 30,204 have already recovered, added the information.