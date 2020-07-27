Dominican Covid-19 milestone: 2,012 infections in one day

Santo Domingo.- The statistics on Covid-19 reached a milestone in the Dominican Republic on Sun., with 2,012 infections in one day, the highest in the four months and 27 days that the pandemic has had an incidence.

This virulent speed of the disease that dozens of people will likely be hospitalized in a health system that is currently almost at full capacity, whose latest statistics indicate that the occupancy of beds was around 92%.

Some health centers are already saturated with patients, many of them working beyond their capacity due to being forced to expand their capacity. As an example is the case of the Unión Médica Clinic which, with 84 beds, has enabled 12 more.