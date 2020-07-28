Coronavirus cases continue to rise

Santo Domingo.- Coronavirus cases continue to increase in the Dominican Republic, where 534 new positives were registered in the last 24 hours.

It’s a relatively low figure compared to the last six days when the authorities reported more than 1,000 contagions daily.

The number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus rose to 1,101, after 18 people died yesterday. While the number of infections is 64,690.

The Public Health Ministry on Tuesday said there are 31,575 active cases, while 32,014 people have recovered from the disease.