Coronavirus quick tests suspended at airports

Santo Domingo.- By instructions of the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus, the rapid tests to detect the coronavirus that were being carried out in some airports in the country were suspended. The tests had begun to be applied on Monday.

The Airport Security Corp and Civil Aviation (CESAC) made the announcement at 8pm to personnel of the airports management (Aerodom) explaining that the measure would be evaluated for future application.

According to information provided to Diario Libre, hereafter they will randomly refer the test to a percentage of passengers entering the country.