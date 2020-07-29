COVID-19 causes 22 new deaths; total fatalities reach 1,123

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic health authorities confirmed Wednesday 22 new deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatal victims to 1,123.

The Health Ministry also reported, 1,492 new positives for coronavirus across the country and the cases now reach 66,182 infected people.

The epicenter of infections continues to be Greater Santo Domingo, which today reports 42% (628) of the new cases.