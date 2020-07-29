More than five thousand detained during the curfew in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

During the first week of this new curfew, 5,817 people have been apprehended and 386 businesses have been closed. The highest number was registered on Tuesday 21, with 1,436 detainees; while on Father’s Day (last Sunday), 1,416 citizens were arrested.

After those days, no more than a thousand prisoners have been registered per day.

This represents a considerable decrease compared to the first week of the first stage of the curfew, from March 20 to 27.

In those eight days, 13,585 people were arrested and only 2,481 of them were registered the night of Friday, March 27.

The exempt

The decrease in detainees is due to the fact that this time there are more freedoms and permits to move and some companies have the right to operate even during curfew hours. Article 4 of Decree 266-20 details that during the curfew people dedicated to health services, such as doctors, nurses, bi-nationalists, paramedical personnel, and pharmacists, can circulate.

Also, those who a medical emergency and need to go to a health center or pharmacy.

Those dedicated to properly identified private security tasks may be present during the curfew. Members of the press and other duly accredited media.

Likewise, vehicle operators and technicians from companies and institutions providing energy, water, telecommunications, and solid waste collection services, duly identified, exclusively during the exercise of their job functions.

PROCESS

Disposition.

This government provision began on the night of Tuesday, July 21 with the particularity that the hours were decided depending on the demarcation.

Schedule.

According to the presidential decree that imposes the curfew, from Monday to Friday from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning.