All people who want to enter the country must bring Covid-19 test as of July 30

Santo Domingo.- Presidency Minister Gustavo Montalvo, on Tuesday said that all people who want to enter the country must bring a coronavirus PCR test as of July 30.

Montalvo indicated that the measure seeks to maintain a balance between health care and the country’s economy, the Caribbean’s largest.

The tests must have a maximum of 5 days prior to arrival in Dominican territory and in the event that these results are not available, the tests will be carried out, as appropriate, at the airport.

He added that those who test positive or present symptoms associated with Covid-19 will be isolated in centers authorized for that purpose.