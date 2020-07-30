COVID kills 23 more Dominicans; total 1,146

During this month of July the highest numbers of people infected and killed by Covid-19 have been recorded.

Santo Domingo.- In the last 24 hours, 1,733 people tested positive for coronavirus, while the health authorities of the Dominican Republic confirmed 23 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatal victims to 1,146.

Public Health also announced that, to date, 67,915 people have been infected with the coronavirus.

The main focus of infections continues to be Greater Santo Domingo and Santiago province, which today report 53.2% (923) of the new cases.