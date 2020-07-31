From today gyms reopen their doors throughout Dominican Republic

The Government reported last night that the reopening of gyms, sports and wellness centers was authorized, starting on the 31st of this month, under strict compliance with the protocol that guarantees the health of clients.

“I want to inform you that the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus authorized the reopening of gyms, sports, and wellness centers,” said Gustavo Montalvo, Minister of the Presidency, in his capacity as coordinator of the Commission.

He explained that the minimum requirements of the protocol include limitation of the capacity to guarantee physical distance, ventilation, and air conditioning, cleaning of the facilities, hygiene of visitors and staff, and mandatory use of medical masks.

“We know the benefits of exercising to improve physical and mental health,” he said.

He took the opportunity to invite users of gyms, sports, and wellness centers to do so with respect for the measures in place for the well-being of all.