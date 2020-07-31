LIVE: Public Health updates figures on the coronavirus in the DR

The Ministry of Public Health is currently offering new details on how the situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19) is evolving in the Dominican Republic.

The deaths from covid-19 continue in the Dominican Republic, and with the 23 announced yesterday, they total 140 in the last seven days, with a cumulative of 1,146 since the pandemic began.

Likewise, the number of patients in intensive care remains high, reported by the Minister of Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in recent weeks has averaged between 18 and 23 people.

Reports from bulletins from 127 to 133 have the following mortality behavior: 30, 19, 8, 20, 18, 22, and 23 deaths on each of the reported days.

Bulletin number 133 issued yesterday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology indicates that on July 29, 2020, the Dominican Republic reported 67,915 confirmed cases, of which 1,733 are new. Of the total, 4,991 were in hospital isolation and 26,476 in home isolation.

In total, 35,302 people have recovered and 1,146 have died, according to official data from the Ministry of Health.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.69 per million inhabitants, while calculated on the basis of every 100,000 inhabitants it is 10.97.

Critical care 284 people were in these areas yesterday, of those, 130 were in assisted ventilation.

Of the patients in intensive care units, 41.19% are in centers of Greater Santo Domingo, 30.63% in Santiago, and 15.49% in the Duarte province, with emphasis on the municipality of San Francisco de Macorís. The mean age of the total cases is 38 years, with a range of 28 to 52 years.

Likewise, 52.31%, that is, 35,526, are men, and 72.25%, that is, 49,071 of the cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities. In another order, the system registers 260 covid-19 positive health workers, of which 64.61% (168) correspond to the female sex. In the last four weeks, the positivity of the processed samples is 33.86%.

More beds Given the high positivity of covid-19, the country has a serious deficit of beds in Greater Santo Domingo, the occupation was yesterday of 100% of beds. In this sense, the Minister of Public Health, Sánchez Cárdenas, announced the addition of 35 additional beds to the system to cushion the saturation of patients infected with covid-19. One of the most critical moments is experienced in Greater Santo Domingo, where 100% of the beds were occupied. This demarcation registered 624 people admitted and some 117 in intensive care units, equivalent to 67% of availability.

The health centers with beds are the Francisco Moscoso Puello regional hospital, with 16 beds and 12 intensive beds; the Independencia Clinic, with 15 and three intensive care units, as well as the Gynecology and Obstetrics clinic, with 15 beds and seven critical care. This is expected to ward off the deficit.

For today, the 32 beds that have been promised to open in the Estrella Ureña hospital in Santiago are expected, although the health personnel of that district has insisted that these facilities do not have conditions to attend to these cases. 25 enabled beds will also be available in the Engombe hospital, but those have already been occupied, as well as 30 for hospitalization and 18 for Juan Pablo Pina.