July was the deadliest month in DR with 406 deaths and more than 36,000 cases of COVID-19

The lifting of the state of emergency along with the violation of social distancing in the week before the elections on July 5 took its toll on the Dominican Republic this month, which ends with 406 deaths and 36,262 affected by COVID-19, which represents a growth of 129.29% of confirmed cases.

At a general level, deaths are at 1,160, and positive cases at 69,649, according to bulletin # 134 of the Ministry of Public Health issued this Friday, July 31.

In June, confirmed cases only increased by 71.29%, according to statistics from the Ministry of Public Health.

The average number of people most affected is 38 years because young people are the ones who violate social distancing and curfew the most. When the pandemic started, the average was 45 years old.