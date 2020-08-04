COVID-19 kills 30 more Dominicans; 39,305 recover

Santo Domingo.-Dominican Republic registered another 30 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, when the demand for beds in the ICUs in Greater Santo Domingo and Santiago fell, according to Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

With 30 deaths in the last 24 hours fatalities increased to 1,213, according to the Ministry’s daily briefing, which places the case fatality rate at 1.63%.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases rose to 74,295, after 1,178 new positives were reported in the last 24 hours.

It adds that there were 33,777 active cases, with 39,305 people recovered.