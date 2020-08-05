Pandemic claims 9 more Dominicans; 40,122 recover

Santo Domingo.- The death toll from COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic rose to 1,222 with 9 new cases registered Wednesday, while contagions total 75,660.

In its daily briefing the Ministry of Public Health indicated that of the 4,734 PCR lab tests that were carried out in the last 24 hours, 1,365 were positive.

The number of recovered rose to 40,122, after 817 patients were discharged in the last few days, which places the number of active cases at 34,316.