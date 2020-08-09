Dominican Republic coronavirus: 1,069 cases and 30 deaths as of bulletin 142

In the Dominican Republic, confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus rose to 78,778 with 1,069 new positives, while the deaths amounted to 1,289, with an additional 30 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin 142 read by the official, of the confirmed cases, there are 6,702 people in hospital isolation, 28,249 in-home isolation, and 42,538 recovered.

Three hundred seventeen cases are in the Intensive Care Unit; 42.27% in centers of Greater Santo Domingo, 28.70% in Santiago, and 12.61% in Duarte.

The median age of all cases: 38 years, interquartile range from 28 to 52 years. 51.77% (40,787) are men and 70.66% (55,665) of the cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities.

There are 263 health workers positive for COVID-19, of which 64.63% (170) are female. In the last four weeks, the positivity of the processed samples is 34.93%.