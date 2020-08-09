Reminder: New curfew goes into effect today in the DR with the same hours schedule
Many citizens were caught by a curfew on the streets this Saturday, as seen in the flow that was on the Bosch bridge. (DIARIO LIBRE / DANIA ACEVEDO)
The new curfew decreed yesterday by President Danilo Medina comes into effect today with the same hours as the previous one, that is, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and Monday to Friday from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning in Greater Santo Domingo and other provinces with a high incidence of COVID-19.
The extension of the curfew throughout the national territory is for 25 days under the state of emergency, approved by the National Congress.
The measure will be in force beyond the current constitutional period, which ends on August 16, but in his decree, Medina establishes that the president-elect, Luis Abinader, can review it.
Seventy-eight thousand seven hundred seventy-eight people have been infected with coronavirus in the Dominican Republic. According to data released by the Ministry of Health this Saturday, one thousand two hundred eighty-nine have died according to data released by the Ministry of Health.
Provinces with curfew from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am
1) Santo Domingo
2) National District
3) Santiago
4) San Cristobal
5) La Vega
6) Puerto Plata
7) Duarte
8) San Pedro de Macorís
9) La Romana
10) San Juan de la Maguana
11) La Altagracia
12) Azua
13) Monsignor Nouel
14) Sánchez Ramírez
15) Maria Trinidad Sánchez
From 8:00 pm to 5:00 am:
1) Espaillat
2) Peravia
3) Barahona
4) Monte Plata
5) Valverde
6) Mirabal Sisters
7) Monte Cristi
8) Samaná
9) Bahoruco
10) Greater Herd
11) The Seibo
12) Dajabón
13) Santiago Rodriguez
14) San José de Ocoa
15) Elijah Piña
16) Independence
17) Flint