Reminder: New curfew goes into effect today in the DR with the same hours schedule

Many citizens were caught by a curfew on the streets this Saturday, as seen in the flow that was on the Bosch bridge. (DIARIO LIBRE / DANIA ACEVEDO)

The new curfew decreed yesterday by President Danilo Medina comes into effect today with the same hours as the previous one, that is, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and Monday to Friday from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning in Greater Santo Domingo and other provinces with a high incidence of COVID-19.

The extension of the curfew throughout the national territory is for 25 days under the state of emergency, approved by the National Congress.

The measure will be in force beyond the current constitutional period, which ends on August 16, but in his decree, Medina establishes that the president-elect, Luis Abinader, can review it.

Seventy-eight thousand seven hundred seventy-eight people have been infected with coronavirus in the Dominican Republic. According to data released by the Ministry of Health this Saturday, one thousand two hundred eighty-nine have died according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

Provinces with curfew from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am

1) Santo Domingo

2) National District

3) Santiago

4) San Cristobal

5) La Vega

6) Puerto Plata

7) Duarte

8) San Pedro de Macorís

9) La Romana

10) San Juan de la Maguana

11) La Altagracia

12) Azua

13) Monsignor Nouel

14) Sánchez Ramírez

15) Maria Trinidad Sánchez

From 8:00 pm to 5:00 am:

1) Espaillat

2) Peravia

3) Barahona

4) Monte Plata

5) Valverde

6) Mirabal Sisters

7) Monte Cristi

8) Samaná

9) Bahoruco

10) Greater Herd

11) The Seibo

12) Dajabón

13) Santiago Rodriguez

14) San José de Ocoa

15) Elijah Piña

16) Independence

17) Flint