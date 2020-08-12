Industries: only zapping the virus can jumpstart the economy

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Industries Association (AIRD) president Celso Juan Marranzini, on Tue. said that in the sector there is no uncertainty about a devaluated peso and they see with confidence all the measures that the Central Bank has applied to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

“There is confidence that the peso will maintain its relatively normal value in the midst of these circumstances,” he said.

He said there are signs of recovery in sectors that generate foreign exchange for the economy, but stressed that the only forceful action to reactivate the economy is to control COVID-19.

“Measures like the monthly cash disbursements to furloughed workers (FASE) have been taken, but there is no other measure than economic reactivation, and economic reactivation is achieved by having the pandemic under control, everyone cooperating with this, increasing hospital capacity, testing capacity.”