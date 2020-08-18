Covid infections and deaths decrease in DR

The number of people infected by the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic continues to decline with a record of 380 new patients and nine deaths, the Ministry of Public Health reported today. The number of infected is equivalent to 17% of 2,180 of the processed samples.

According to bulletin 152, the deceased number 1,490 and the infected 87,123 through PCR tests, after performing 2,181 processed samples. Of the patients, 6,818 are in hospital isolation and 23,312 in home isolation. Two hundred ninety-six cases were found in the intensive care unit (ICU), 43.24% in Greater Santo Domingo centers, 27.70% in Santiago, and 23.65% in Duarte.

While the median age of all cases is 38 years, and the interquartile range is 28 to 52 years. 51.39% (44,771) are men and 69.77% (60,787) of the cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities.

In total, 267 positive health workers for COVID-19 have been notified, of which 64.79% (173) correspond to the female sex. Those recovered from covid-19 total 55,504 and active cases are 30,130. Also, Public Health explained that the cases discarded a total of 239,521. She added that the fatality rate is 1.71%, and the positivity is 31.21%.

“We insist that to stop the advance of the coronavirus. The population must maintain physical distance, wash their hands, and wear masks. Otherwise, outbreaks of the dangerous disease will continue to emerge, which has left 1,490 deaths and keeps intensive care units crowded,” Public Health pointed out.

Yesterday in the Dominican Republic, there were 28 new deaths from coronavirus and 428 new ones infected by the disease, reported the Ministry of Public Health.

According to yesterday’s bulletin 151, there were 1,481 deaths and 86,737 cases confirmed by covid-19.

Additionally, 54,108 recovered from the virus, and 237,726 were discarded by PCR testing. Also, the fatality rate is 1.71%, and the positivity was 31.33%.

The samples processed by the Ministry of Public Health in the last 48 hours were 2,407, adding up to 324,463. Of those infected, 6,835 were in hospital isolation and 24,313 in home isolation.

Two hundred ninety-five cases were found in intensive care units; 43.73% in centers of Greater Santo Domingo, 26.78% in Santiago, and 25.08% in Duarte. The median age of all cases is 38 years, interquartile range from 28 to 52 years.

51.42% (44,602) are men and 69.89% (60,622) of the cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities.

Also, he explained that in total, there are 267 health workers positive for covid-19, of which 64.79% (173) correspond to the female sex.

The health agency recommended that the population reinforce physical distancing measures, use of masks, avoid places of high attendance such as churches, parks, shopping malls, and limit the use of mass transportation.

Likewise, adopt hygiene measures such as hand washing to avoid becoming infected with covid-19.

Coronavirus

Global Total

Infected

21,929,048

Dead

775,937

U.S

Infected

5,448,509

Dead

170,155

Dominican Republic

Infected

87,123

Dead

1,490