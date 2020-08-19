Citizens for and against curfew starting at two in the afternoon in the DR

Citizens of various occupations have different opinions regarding the proposal made by the president of the Dominican Medical College, Waldo Ariel Suero, that the curfew to mitigate the positive cases of Covid-19, be imposed from two in the afternoon until six in the morning.

The proposal to impose a curfew from two in the afternoon, to reduce the number of those infected by the coronavirus, is rejected by public passenger transport drivers, considering that the decision would significantly hurt their pockets.

However, users of this service see the proposal of the president of the Medical College, Waldo Suero, as correct.

Others who disapprove of the suggestion are users of the Santo Domingo Metro. However, some propose the search for consensual solutions to the health crisis that has already taken the lives of more than 1,500 people in the country.

Formal and informal traders are also adding to the refusal that the country is closed at two in the afternoon.

The president of the doctors’ proposal was presented a day before the new health authorities announce a series of actions to counter the coronavirus pandemic, among which could be the extension of the curfew.