DR reaches 1,501 deaths from COVID-19, with 12 new in 24 hours

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic has claimed the lives of 1,501 people, with 12 new deaths in the last day, according to the epidemiological bulletin 153 of the Ministry of Public Health, corresponding to August 18, 2020.

1,004 new infections were also identified, for a total of 88,127 coronavirus patients, of which 29,866 are active and 56,760 people have recovered. The PCR tests processed on this day were 4,516, for a total of 331,160 performed.

The fatality rate stands at 1.7% and positivity at 30.87%, the latter following a gradual downward trend since the beginning of August. The figures indicate that 288 people are in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The bulletin released this morning, also adds that the average age of infections is 38 years and of deaths is 68 years, with comorbidity of arterial hypertension (34%) and diabetes (22%).