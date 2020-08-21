Coronavirus Bulletin 155: 28 deaths and 857 new cases in the last hours in the DR

In the Dominican Republic, 89,867 confirmed cases (857 new), and 1,533 deaths (28 new) have been reported.

According to bulletin number 155 of Public Health, 7,284 are in hospital isolation, 21,918 in-home isolation, and 59,132 people have recovered.

Two hundred eighty-seven cases are found in the Intensive Care Unit; 45.64% in Greater Santo Domingo centers, 26.83% in Santiago, and 12.89% in Duarte.

The median age of all cases: 38 years, interquartile range 28 to 52 years. 51.27% (46,076) are men and 68.67% (61,710) of the cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities.

Two hundred sixty-eight health workers positive for COVID19 have been notified, of which 64.55% (173) correspond to the female sex.

In the last four weeks, the positivity of the processed samples is 30.63%.

As of August 20, 2020, 1,533 deaths have been reported. By place of residence, 75.86% (1,163) of the deceased correspond to 12 municipalities.

The median age of the deceased is 68 years, interquartile range from 54 to 77 years. 65.91% (992) are men. Comorbidities of the fatalities: arterial hypertension (33.72%) and diabetes (21.92%).