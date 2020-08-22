Decree: The President authorizes food delivery people to circulate until 11:00 at night

The delivery people will be allowed to circulate during the curfew. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

President Luis Abinader Friday authorized employees or contractors food (deliveries) to circulate during curfew, until 11:00 pm, “solely for exercising their job functions.”

The provision is contained in decree number 380-20 with which it added a numeral, number 11, to decree 266-20, which establishes the curfew throughout the national territory of last July 20.

“Employees or contractors of restaurants that provide home-cooked food services, which may circulate until 11:00 pm, exclusively during the exercise of their work functions,” is established in the new numeral 11, 266-20, included by decree 380-20.

This decree comes precisely after a man was arrested in San Francisco de Macorís, asking to work during curfew hours, through the delivery modality.