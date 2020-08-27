Pandemic kills 17 more Dominicans; 64,347 recover

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Thur. said COVID-19 has killed 17 Dominicans in the last 24 hours in the Dominican Republic, bringing the number of deaths to 1,630.

In addition, 407 new cases were reported. However, the National Laboratory Dr. Defilló processed 192 samples, of which 79 were positive.

This occurs one day after the National Laboratory revealed only the results of private labs.

In total, 26,987 active cases and 64,347 recovered were reported. The fatality rate for COVID-19 is 1.79% while positivity is around 29.64%.