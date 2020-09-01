Coronavirus: 1,738 total deaths; 24,505 active cases

Santo Domingo.- The health authorities on Tuesday reported the death of 28 people from coronavirus, a disease that in six months has claimed the lives of 1,738 Dominicans since the start of the pandemic on March 1.

In addition, 264 new positives were registered in the last 24 hours, when 2,126 PCR tests were processed, all in private laboratories.

According to the bulletin for September 1, 94,979 people have been infected with COVID-19 and 68,736 have recovered, while active cases total 24,505.