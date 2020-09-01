Tourism Ministry has PCR 40,000 tests

Santo Domingo.- The Government will carry out random tests at Dominican airports to detect possible cases of coronavirus in tourists arriving in the country, according to the Minister of Tourism, David Collado.

In addition, Collado said that the air terminals will have computerized thermometers with a screen and must be marked to respect the physical distance between passengers, just like hotels.

“We are going to have, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, PCR tests at all airports that are 93% and 94% effective with breath. The Ministry already has 40,000 tests and next week more will arrive