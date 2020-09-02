Dominican Republic state of emergency and curfew continue

Last night, President Luis Abinader extended the curfew throughout the national territory for another 25 days and the state of emergency for 45 days. The measures, which will take effect tomorrow, are aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus infections.

The measures are contained in decrees 430-20 and 431-20, released by the Communications Office of the Presidency.

“Extension by 45 of the state of emergency declared in the national territory by decree 265-20, to combat covid-19,” specifies article 1 of decree 430-20.

Article 2 indicates that the Executive Power will endeavor to impose promotional and temporary restrictions on freedom of movement, association, and assembly following the Constitution’s provisions.

Also, adopt the necessary measures to guarantee the strengthening of the public and private hospital response capacity to avoid saturation of the national health system.

While with decree 431-20, President Abinader extended the curfew for another 25 days, a measure established through ordinance 266-20.

Article 2 specifies that it ratifies and maintains in force the other provisions of Decree 266-20 and its modifications.

The current time of the curfew is from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. from Monday to Friday, while Saturdays and Sundays, it is from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. in the morning.