Dominican Republic coronavirus: 565 cases and one confirmed death in recent hours

In the Dominican Republic, confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus rose to 99,898, with 565 new ones, while the deaths amounted to 1,864, with one additional death registered in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 172 issued by the entity today, 397,645 tests have been processed, and 73,228 people have recovered.

Also, in the Public Health document, it explains, 388 health workers have covid-19; 138 pregnant women and 8,503 minors.

