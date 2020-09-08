Coronavirus infects 100,131 Dominicans, kills 5 more

Santo Domingo.- The Epidemiology Directorate on Tue. reported 233 new cases of coronavirus in the country, which now reach 100,131 accumulated cases, while in the last 24 hours five deaths were reported.

In this period, 3,511 samples were processed, for a daily positivity of 9.35%, for an accumulated in the last four weeks of 27.42%.

In total, a total of 400,138 tests have been processed in the country, according to the Ministry of Public Health.