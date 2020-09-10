Drivers ask to adjust workers’ departure times due to curfew in Dominican Republic

They say workers leave in terror to avoid falling prisoner, which causes chaos in vehicular traffic and mobility every day

The president of the Central National of Unified Transporters (CNTU), William Pérez Figuereo, today asked the employers to readjust the working class’s departure time to avoid arrests during the start of the curfew and to contribute to reducing coronavirus infections.

Pérez Figuereo considered it a difficult situation for drivers and private employees when the rush hour approaches due to the mobility restrictions imposed by the Government, from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning, from Monday through Friday, as well as Saturdays and Sundays, from 5:00 in the afternoon to 5:00 in the morning.

He advocated for flexible hours in companies because workers leave in terror to avoid being taken to prison, causing daily chaos in vehicular traffic and mobility.

He said that it is necessary to respect health measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading throughout the country.

“We do nothing with having a good protocol if at dusk there are large crowds in the various avenues of the country,” he said.

He added: “We must continue working together to prevent both employees and drivers from being apprehended for inadvertently violating the curfew.”

“We call on the business community to make the departure times of the working class more flexible to have a greater level of tranquility in transit and mobility,” he added.